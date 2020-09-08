MAQUOKETA, Iowa — People can learn the basics of bird watching at an upcoming event in Maquoketa.
The “Building Better Birders Workshop” will be held on Sept. 17 at Hurstville Interpretive Center, during which attendees “will learn about the bird species of Iowa and have a chance to put their knowledge into practice.”
There will be a presentation on bird identification at 8 a.m. Then, at 10 a.m., leaders and attendees will go on a birding hike at Prairie Creek Recreation Area in Maquoketa.
This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay, of BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, with assistance from Mark Roberts, of Clinton County Conservation, and Brian Ritter, of Nahant Marsh Education Center.
To sign up or for more information, call Hurstville Interpretive Center at 563-652-3783. All participants must sign up 48 hours in advance, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.