DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville officials are holding a logo contest to help celebrate the sesquicentennial of the city’s incorporation.

Dyersville was incorporated in 1872. The sesquicentennial committee seeks designs for a logo for the celebration.

The contest winner will receive a Dyersville prize pack from Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Those interested in submitting logos can do so by emailing them to dyersvillechamber@dyersville.org by 5 p.m. on May 4.

