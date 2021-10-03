The City of Dubuque has secured a grant to lessen the costs to residents for a major sidewalk project.
City officials confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that the city will receive a $190,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant toward installing sidewalks along John F. Kennedy Road from the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road.
The project still requires final approval from the City Council, though that discussion has not been scheduled. It is anticipated to go out to bid in April.
Requiring the installation of sidewalks along the stretch has been considered by council members repeatedly in recent years, but the push consistently has been opposed by the residents who would have to foot the bill for the installations on their properties.
In June, council members voted again to move forward with the project, then projected to cost $323,262, with residents anticipated to pay $257,183 of the total costs. The average cost for each resident for sidewalk installation was estimated at $5,980.
In response, numerous property owners living along JFK spoke out against the project.
City staff then requested the postponement of the project, so the city could pursue the federal grant to offset the costs to residents, though applying for the grant raised the total project cost to $400,000 due to increased design costs. The Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission also voted to use Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for sidewalk installation costs for low- and moderate-income households.
City officials stated the grant funding will be used to pay for retaining walls that added significant costs to some property owners, along with offsetting each resident’s sidewalk installation costs, though it has not been determined how much of the grant also will go toward offsetting city costs to install sidewalks on city-owned property and handicap-accessible ramps.
Council Member Laura Roussell praised the city’s work in securing additional funding for the project that she described as necessary.
“It’s a really important project for safety, and having these funds will make it more affordable,” she said. “We have been wanting to get sidewalks on JFK for a long time.”
While affected property owners reached by the TH praised the city’s efforts to reduce the overall financial burden created by the project, several still voiced their opposition.
“It’s about more than the money,” said Nancy McKillip, whose property on Gordon Drive abuts JFK. “The majority of the people on my road are 60 years old or older, and none of them want to have to take care of a sidewalk.”
McKillip, who is 70 years old, said she believes many of the older residents living along JFK will struggle to keep the sidewalks clear during the winter.
Judy Howe, who also lives on Gordon Drive, said her primary source of income comes from Social Security payments, and while the overall installation costs will be reduced by the grant, it still will present a financial burden for her to maintain.
“I’m going to have to pay someone to take care of it because I can’t,” Howe said. “Either way, it’s going to get me.”