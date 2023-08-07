It was the days of carhops, drive-ins and cool cars.
Sandy Kramer was a 16-year-old carhop at the Dodge Street A&W in Dubuque, and Mike Kapparos was the 19-year-old assistant manager.
“The manager didn’t want any of the carhops leaving with their boyfriends,” Mike Kapparos, now 77, said. “They were all young girls. So any carhops that weren’t picked up by their parents, I had to drive home.”
Sandy had gotten used to sitting in the middle of the front bench seat next to Mike, and maybe started to like him — just a little bit.
Sandy came to work early one day, just in time to hear Mike telling some co-workers how he had been to Minnesota a few days before with friends and flipped his ’61 Pontiac Tempest as they were coming home — the car was totaled, but everyone was OK.
“It was just the way he was talking, and then he reached into his pocket and pulled out a comb,” said Sandy Kapparos, now 75. “And just the way he was running that comb through his hair. I thought, ‘Not bad.’ So I walked over to see if I could get his attention, and he didn’t even look at me. So I thought, ‘OK, well, he’s not interested.’”
But as Mike got ready to make his nightly run to take the carhops home, another girl wanted to sit in the middle seat. Mike wasn’t having it.
“He said ‘No, Sandy sits next to me,’” Sandy said. “So when he dropped off the other girl who was sitting in the front seat, I didn’t move over. I thought he’d made a move, so I’ll make a move.”
Unbeknownst to Sandy, Mike had had his eye on her for a while.
“I had it bad,” he said. “She was so good looking.”
The courtship was short and the proposal was traditional, with Mike even getting down on one knee.
“I was only 17,” Sandy said. “But that’s what you did in those days. Today, if I had a 17-year-old come and say they wanted to get married, I’d be locking them in a closet. But it was kind of a godsend. I was one of 10 (children), and my dad died when I was really young. It was always a struggle for (my mom), and now I would be out of the way.”
Three days before their wedding, Mike lost his job at A&W, and their upcoming nuptials was the reason why.
“The owner said he couldn’t have a married man taking the carhops home,” he said. “And I understood that.”
The couple married on May 22, 1965, and recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. They have three sons — Mike Jr., Darren and Travis. They also have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Their first home was the first floor of Mike’s parents’ house.
“I took the downstairs and turned it into two apartments,” Mike said. “One for us and one for my grandmother.”
A talented craftsman and woodworker, Mike had done everything from remodeling kitchens to restoring cars. But as a new husband, he just needed to find work.
He found it at A.Y. McDonald, but a serious blood infection took him out of the workforce for over two years. He then went to work for Flexsteel, and then John Deere, before opening The Upholstery Shop, where he spent 42 years repairing and upholstering furniture for private customers and local stores like Slumberland Furniture.
Sandy stayed at home with the boys, working a part-time job at Kmart and keeping Mike’s books at the shop. The young family eventually moved into their own home in 1970, and it is still where Mike and Sandy reside today.
Eventually, Sandy went full-time at Kmart, where she started as a cashier and left after 38 years as the human resources manager. She also worked for six years as a bus attendant for Dubuque Community Schools.
“After I left Kmart, I thought ‘What am I going to do?’,” she said. “I thought I’d work in the school kitchen, but then I got a call from the transportation department. I really, really enjoyed it.”
After Mike had heart bypass surgery in 2020, Sandy knew that it was time for him to close the shop.
“I called the manager (at Slumberland) and told him what the situation was,” she said. “He said, ‘But he’s going to get better and he’s going to want something to do. Let me make a space for him here, and he can work when he wants.’ So that’s what we did and it has worked out.”
Although Mike still does upholstery work for Slumberland, Sandy has officially retired.
“Last year I told Mike, ‘I’m going to be 75 and I think I need to retire. Time to sit home and bake cookies all day,’” she said.
But far from baking cookies, the couple has kept busy with traveling and their Friday date nights with Sandy’s sister Judy and her husband, Tom Priebe.
Priebe, 75, of Dubuque, has known his sister-in-law Sandy since childhood.
“We’ve done those date nights for over 20 years,” he said. “Every Friday night.”
The two couples often travel together, and will soon enjoy a vacation to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. They have also traveled together throughout the U.S. and Europe, where the family tracked down a cousin (also named Mike Kapparos) on the Isle of Crete in Greece.
“We’ve been to every state except Alaska,” Mike said.
Tom said his sister-in-law and her husband have always been inseparable.
“They hold hands a lot,” he said. “He sends her flowers for every holiday and birthday. They talk about how they met and how wonderful it was. They’re just lovey-dovey.”
Mike said their long marriage has worked because they have always been a team.
“If (Sandy) is making dinner, I’ll set the table, and when we’re done, I’ll help her clean everything up,” he said. “That’s just how we always work.”
Sandy said the best marriage advice she ever received was from Mike’s mom, Violet Kapparos.
“She told me two things,” Sandy said. “One was once you put that wedding ring on your finger, it doesn’t come off. Then she said, ‘That boy belongs to me. So if I’m going to give him to you, you have to know that there’s a no return policy. And there is no getting a new model when you get tired of this one.’ She wanted me to know that marriage is forever. And I’ve never forgotten that.”