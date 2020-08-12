The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jazmyne N. Shird, 22, of 3425 Dove St., was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Pinard Street on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Shird assaulted Grant N. Haberkorn, 32, of 754 W. Eighth St., at about 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Central Avenue.
- Amber C. Garlow, 19, of Holy Cross, Iowa, reported the theft of $2,000 worth of tools from a vehicle between 7 p.m. Monday and 12:15 a.m. Tuesday while it was parked in the 400 block of Kaufmann Avenue.
- Devaun M. Lehman, 25, of 3668 Pennsylvania Ave., No. N165, reported items worth $733 were stolen from a vehicle between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday while it was parked at his residence.
- Tamra R. Weeks, 32, of 2230
1/2
- Francis St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $15,000 between 9 a.m. Friday and 9:51 a.m. Monday from her residence.
- Nicole L. Connolly, 23, of 625 Alpine St., No. 3, reported the theft of a $900 cellphone around 1 p.m. Sunday from her residence.