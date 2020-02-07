City of Dubuque officials say a proposal to switch to automated trash collection would work on a majority of city streets.
However, a member of a local environmental advocacy group contends the move would ignore the realities and challenges of the city’s sloped terrain, narrow streets and alleys.
“This is a terrible decision,” said Paul Schultz, president of Green Dubuque and former manager of the city’s garbage and recycling services.
A consultant and city staffers last week asked City Council members to approve a switch to automated trash pick up, which would lead to an increase in solid waste fees for residents.
Public Works Director John Klostermann and Resource Management Coordinator Anderson Sainci said the move would lessen the need for two people on collection routes, eliminating the need to add staff as the city grows.
“It builds more capacity in the system so we are better prepared for future growth, which benefits the entire (city),” Klostermann said.
Additionally, the consultant and city officials believe automation would reduce risk of injury and workers’ compensation claims. Carts would be provided and maintained by the city.
Schultz, however, argued automation is ill-suited for alley collection and areas with heavy on-street parking, narrow driveways and curving, hilly streets. Automated collection by side-loader trucks with robotic arms also would require residents to shovel out snow drifts for space to place a cart for pick up, Schultz said.
While not every city street would receive automated collection, “I think a majority of the city will,” Klostermann said.
Klostermann said automation could be available in neighborhoods west of Loras Boulevard, west of University Avenue and south of Dodge Street.
City officials did not provide a breakdown of the number of streets or city routes that could be automated. Schultz contends automation would only be feasible for two out of the city’s six collection routes.
Automation would require a nearly $1 million up-front expenditure to purchase new trash carts. Another $676,000 would be needed to buy two automated collection trucks.
In total, the consulting firm estimates the city would need to spend about $1.9 million over the next three fiscal years for equipment replacement, including adding robotic arms to trucks.
Initially, city staff planned to ask council members to increase Dubuque’s solid waste collection fee by 10.6%, from $15.62 to $17.27 per month, as they set next year’s budget.
However, Klostermann said this week that the department now is seeking a 7.68% fee increase for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Of that, roughly 2% would be tied to purchasing equipment and borrowing $280,000 annually over three years for trash carts. The remainder would pay for higher operating costs due to negotiated union wage increases, rising health care costs, increased tipping fees at the landfill and repair of equipment.
Schultz contends the proposed fee increase is neither flexible nor equitable across all neighborhoods, as residents living in non-automated collection areas would still pay the higher fee.
Klostermann argued every homeowner will receive the benefit of a city-provided cart, as opposed to furnishing their own trash can, along with reducing worker comp claims and future staffing costs.
Asked why the department doesn’t instead build reserve funds to pay for planned equipment purchases for automation, Klostermann said the only way to do that is to raise collection fees.
City solid waste collection is an enterprise fund that must be self-supported through fees and other revenue, and does not receive tax dollars from the city’s general fund.
Possible savings from automation also would not eliminate, but likely would reduce the need to raise fees to pay for city garbage and recycling services in future years, Klostermann said,
“There’s benefits to everybody (through) better control on what that base fee is for all customers,” he said.
Automation also would lead to a “simplified” trash collection fee structure, Klostermann said.
Currently, residents can set out their own 35-gallon trash can or bag or use city-provided 48-, 65- and 95-gallon carts.
Under the staff and consultant proposal, the option to set out a 35-gallon can or bag would go away. All residents would be required to use city carts, with a 48-gallon container becoming the new standard.
Schultz said the “oversimplified” adjustments erode the city’s “pay-as-you-throw” fee schedule, as people who generate less don’t see much of an advantage in doing so.
“Now, people generating just one trash bag, they don’t get any advantage on this,” he said.
Council Member Danny Sprank, who represents the city’s North End, said he is “not entirely sold” on the benefits of automated trash collection, particularly for that area.
“We have hills and tight streets,” he said.
Sprank, too, believes residents who do not need a larger trash cart will end up dumping their recycling into the garbage bin because it would be easier than bringing two containers to the curb.
“I have a 35-gallon can and I barely fill that with a household of two,” he said. “Same with elderly residents who live in my neighborhood.
“On the West End? Sure, go right ahead,” Sprank said. “I honestly don’t see how it would work going down Kaufmann (Avenue) or even going down Jackson Street. I still have questions.”