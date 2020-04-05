A former Dubuque teacher who pleaded guilty to being drunk at school will have her license suspended for one year as part of a settlement with a state board.
In addition to the minimum one-year suspension, Erin S. Ellerbach received a written reprimand from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. She also will be required to complete an ethics for educators course and undergo a substance abuse evaluation before her license can be reinstated, according to newly released board documents.
Ellerbach pleaded guilty last year to a charge of public intoxication following a December 2018 incident at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque.
Police received a report that Ellerbach was possibly drunk at school. A breath test showed her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit to drive, according to court documents.
Ellerbach resigned from the district after her arrest.
Board documents state that an investigation showed that Ellerbach was under the influence of alcohol while at work Oct. 25, 2018 and on Dec. 17, 2018.
Ellerbach completed “inpatient residential substance abuse treatment” in December 2019, according to the settlement agreement.