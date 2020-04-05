News in your town

Politics: Wisconsin lawmakers ask USDA head for protections for dairy producers from COVID-19 fallout

Jackson County's dual ATV/UTV parks make area recreation destination

Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states

Dubuque nets $143,000 federal grant to help children in foster care

Attorney asks judge to reconsider new trial request from man convicted of Dubuque murder

Tri-state professors get creative to deliver hand-on instruction during pandemic

State board suspends teaching license of former Dubuque educator who was drunk at school