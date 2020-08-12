PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Library Foundation has received funds to assist in COVID-19 recovery efforts, according to a press release.
Platteville Community Fund awarded the foundation a $4,000 grant in support of reopening the library, as the facility at present offers curbside pickup and access by appointment only.
The dollars are to be used to purchase sanitizing supplies and phone headsets for staff and expand wireless access alongside the exterior of the building, the release stated.
Earlier this year, Platteville Community Fund established a disaster relief fund to help nonprofit organizations, government agencies and schools continue to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund provides one-to-one matching donations of up to $20,000 to entities in the geographic area of Platteville School District.