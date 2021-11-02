Four more mental health projects were presented to Dubuque County supervisors Monday, for their consideration in allocating millions in one-time state and federal funding.
The four projects from area mental health providers totaled $1.14 million and ranged from infrastructure to staffing.
These join seven other projects already presented, making the list of proposals total more than $5 million.
This is part of the Board of Supervisors’ ongoing vetting of projects competing for the $19 million the county was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisors are hearing mental health projects first, though, since they also have a $1 million fund balance through Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, which has to be spent by June 30, 2022, or surrendered back to the state.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center requested $1 million from the county to support and expand services through its new mobile unit — a specialized RV aimed at bringing physical and mental health access to underserved areas of Dubuque County, especially in low-income and rural areas.
“We could be in Farley in the morning and Epworth in the afternoon, take advantage of the whole day,” said Michelle Arensdorf, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center community education and wellness coordinator and a registered nurse, who will head the program.
The proposal was to bolster staffing for the mobile unit, stock it with equipment and medication and maintain the specialty vehicle.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she had heard positive feedback from mayors of the county’s smaller cities.
“When you come to each of these communities, they would like to welcome you and be first on the bus,” she said. “They really are excited that there’s a brain health screening as part of this, because they know.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he was less convinced that the program is a good use of mental health funds, but supported it for other uses, like immediate COVID-19 vaccinations.
Hillcrest Family Services requested $100,000 to install an elevator in its A New Day walk-in mental health center on its campus across from Flora Park. This would grant access for all individuals to the building’s now-vacant second floor for expanded services.
The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging asked for $17,770 to support its mental health services, which have seen increased need since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials added that they could also easily expend $50,000 through those services if supervisors saw fit.
St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment similarly requested $25,000 to support the expanded need it has seen in the pandemic.
Supervisors will hear from at least three more mental health providers at their next meeting Monday, Nov. 8. Then, they will discuss and decide which projects to present to the regional governing board for the $1 million fund balance, on Nov. 15.
After that, they will continue hearing presentations from other sectors looking for a piece of the county’s $19 million ARPA pie, before final decisions by year’s end.