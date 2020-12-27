A new report from the Dubuque Fire Department highlights response times for each part of the city, including needed improvements for Dubuque’s West End.
The report, accepted by the Dubuque City Council on Monday, was compiled as part of the department’s process of gaining accreditation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence. The report provides detailed data on response times for the fire department over a period of several years, dividing the city by its established fire districts.
Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines said the assessment provides the department an in-depth look at the areas it is succeeding in and those that need improvement.
“We’ve been working off of assumptions before this, but now we have something that we can point to,” Steines said. “It really gives us something to show to the public exactly what our response is looking like.”
Part of the report includes a detailed risk assessment for each fire district in the city, looking at emergency medical services, fire investigation, fire prevention, fire suppression, hazardous material response, public education and technical rescue, based on data collected from call history, population, population density, zoning and usage, median household income, special risk concentration and typical structure characteristics.
While no aspects of any of Dubuque’s fire districts were considered high risk, some districts did score higher than others.
In District 3, which consists of the northern portion of the city, fire, EMS, hazmat and rescue risk were all deemed low. However, in District 2, comprised of Dubuque’s West End, fire, EMS, hazmat and rescue risk were all listed as moderate.
Steines said Dubuque’s western side poses a challenge for the fire department since much of the city’s existing infrastructure, primarily fire stations, are located in the eastern portion of the city.
“We don’t have as many close fire stations on the West Side of town, so that is going to mean longer drives,” Steines said. “Longer drives are going to increase risk.”
Steines said the risk assessment will be directly used in future station location studies and planned fire station expansion and relocation projects. He said the expansion of existing fire stations or construction of new facilities will likely be focused on improving response capability in the West End.
Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones, who has worked as a proponent for the department’s accreditation, said the data gathered for the risk assessment has already helped the fire department in improving its services, including reducing call-handling time for dispatchers.
“Dispatchers can activate an automated system that can gather more detail while the call is happening and get that information out to the stations,” Jones said. “That knocked a considerable number of seconds off the response times that we were collecting, so we knew it was a benefit.”
Steines said the report shows that the fire department still has many areas in which it can improve. The assessment establishes benchmark response times for the fire department based on standards from the National Fire Protection Association.
For a moderate risk fire, the benchmark states the average response time for first arrival should be six minutes and 20 seconds, while the actual average response for fiscal year 2020 was seven minutes and 47 seconds.
Steines said the benchmark response times are extremely strict and will likely require adjustment, but they do provide the department with goals.
City Council Member Laura Roussell said she hopes the assessment is utilized in determining the future use of city resources to improve fire department efficiency.
“It’s the perfect approach to utilizing our city resources to the fullest,” Roussell said.
Steines said the assessment will be updated on an annual basis to allow for continued assessment of the department’s response times and risk levels for each district.