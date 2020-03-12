The family of a man who died while in law enforcement custody in Dubuque recently filed a federal lawsuit alleging that multiple instances of negligence contributed to his death.
The wrongful-death suit, filed on behalf of the estate of Alex E. Billmeyer, seeks unspecified damages from several officials from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s and Dubuque Police departments.
“He didn’t die of natural causes,” said Carmen Billmeyer, Alex Billmeyer’s mother, when contacted about the suit. “He suffered. He could have been helped. They could have (done) something, and they didn’t.”
Sheriff Joe Kennedy referred all questions to attorney Les Reddick, who is representing Dubuque County. When contacted by the Telegraph Herald, Reddick said he still was reviewing the petition.
“We’re going to file an answer, and we’re going to defend it,” he said.
Alex Billmeyer, 29, of Dubuque, was arrested May 26 after getting in a fight with his brother, leaving the scene, kicking in the back door of a residence and then entering a second residence, according to court documents. A woman inside the latter residence said Billmeyer claimed someone was shooting at him and he was trying to hide.
He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and trespassing, as well as a warrant charging escape. Body camera footage obtained by the Telegraph Herald shows that arresting officers believed Billmeyer was “on something” due to his “paranoid” behavior.
Billmeyer said he had recently used methamphetamines. Another officer also commented that Billmeyer was “tweaking hard,” and Billmeyer could be heard stating “I used too much this time,” according to jail incident reports.
At one point, Billmeyer can be heard on video telling deputies “I need to go to the hospital,” though comments before and after that statement were muffled and he seemed to respond, “Yeah,” when asked by a deputy if he wanted to lie down.
Authorities previously told the Telegraph Herald that they had concerns about taking Billmeyer to the hospital due to fears that his erratic behavior would put others at risk. He was placed in a cell and was checked on every 30 minutes, according to investigative reports.
At some point between 4:54 and 5:10 p.m. May 26, Billmeyer became unresponsive, jail documents state. Paramedics were called when he was discovered at 5:10, and he was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy concluded his death was accidental, caused by “methamphetamine intoxication.”
According to the lawsuit, the arresting Dubuque police officers “failed to inform (jailers) that Mr. Billmeyer had likely overdosed on meth, although the condition and symptoms of Mr. Billmeyer should have been obvious to (sheriff’s department) staff.”
The estate’s attorneys argue “there is no record Mr. Billmeyer was ever medically assessed by anyone until after he was found unresponsive.”
However, Kennedy and jail officials previously indicated that Billmeyer became combative and would not cooperate with a department-required medical screening — consisting of a question-and-answer interview of an inmate’s medical history, a visual examination for signs of disease or injuries and a breath alcohol test, if appropriate.
The lawsuit alleges authorities ignored their own procedures in evaluating and caring for Billmeyer in a way that showed “deliberate indifference and grossly negligent” conduct.
“Mr. Billmeyer’s death was preventable, and his estate is entitled to recover for his pain and suffering, for the loss of his life and the enjoyment of life, and for his lost future income as a consequence,” the suit states.
Additionally, alleged violations of Billmeyer’s rights were “so cruel and malicious, and evinced such a total reckless disregard for his life and those rights,” that punitive damages are appropriate, according to the suit.
Carmen Billmeyer said jailers “more or less choose life and death, and my kid died.”
“I just want answers why they didn’t do any of that,” she said. “I think they’ve put my family through enough.”
City of Dubuque and police department officials referred questions to the city’s attorney, Dave Schrock. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Neither the City of Dubuque nor Dubuque County had filed a response to the petition as of press time.