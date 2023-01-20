Police said a Dubuque teen was arrested Wednesday night for assaulting a cab driver in Dubuque and four other minors face charges for fleeing the vehicle without paying. 

Pharell M. Moore, 18, of 1798 Washington St., No. 410, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree robbery and assault causing injury.

