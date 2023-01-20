Police said a Dubuque teen was arrested Wednesday night for assaulting a cab driver in Dubuque and four other minors face charges for fleeing the vehicle without paying.
Pharell M. Moore, 18, of 1798 Washington St., No. 410, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree robbery and assault causing injury.
Court documents state that police responded to the area of East 16th and White streets on Feb. 13 after receiving a report of an assault on a Green Cab taxi driver.
The cab driver reported picking up "at least five juvenile ... males" in the 800 block of Wilson Street and dropped them off in an alley in the 1600 block of White Street, documents state. When the driver informed the juveniles that they owed $11 for the ride, "the front-seat passenger and passengers from the back seat exited the cab and ran from the area."
One of the backseat passengers then tried to grab the cab driver's bag and cellphone before punching the driver in the face, causing a small laceration to the driver's lip. The attacker then fled the vehicle.
The driver reported that his backpack, which had a cellphone and headset inside, had been stolen for a total loss of $271.
The incident was captured on surveillance footage, including a short struggle between the driver and a passenger in the backseat.
Three of the passengers were interviewed by police, and they confirmed fleeing the vehicle without paying. One juvenile identified Moore as also being in the cab, and police used traffic camera footage to identify Moore in the cab.
A fourth individual interviewed by police stated that he stole the driver's backpack before fleeing, documents state.
Moore was interviewed by police on Dec. 28, and he confirmed he was sitting in the backseat of the cab. The warrant for Moore's arrest was issued on Tuesday.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said four juveniles were arrested previously in relation to the incident. Welsh added that Moore's arrest closes the investigation into the case.