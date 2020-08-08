A Manchester man convicted of murdering a Linn County teenager more than 40 years ago was sentenced Friday to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole after a judge denied his request for a new trial.
A jury convicted Jerry Burns in February of first-degree murder for the Dec. 19, 1979 stabbing death of Michelle Martinko, 18. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids shopping mall.
Burns maintained his innocence.
“Somebody else stabbed Michelle to death in that car that night,” he told the court. “I don’t know who. I don’t know why. And I would like to thank my family and friends for their support.”
Burns’ attorney, Leon Spies, of Iowa City, filed a motion arguing that District Court Judge Fae Hoover-Grinde erred in overruling a motion to suppress evidence in the trial and rejecting the defense’s claim that methods used by law enforcement that led to the discovery of Burns’ DNA profile and that of his family violated his constitutional right to unreasonable searches and seizures.
Additionally, Spies argues there was insufficient evidence to support a conviction, and that the district court erred in overruling his motion for a mistrial after a prosecutor called the DNA found on the dress blood.
Assistant Linn County Attorney Nicholas Maybanks argued the DNA was addressed at trial. The district judge instructed jurors to disregard the statement, as none of the experts who had testified could definitively say the DNA came from blood.
Spies also argued a new trial should be granted due to newly discovered evidence. Spies said a former music teacher told his investigator that Martinko had a lesson the night of her death at Westdale Mall.
He argued it was more likely the suspect is someone who knew Martinko and knew she’d be at the mall and followed her out and abducted her. And that because her music books were not found in the car, that she may have been attacked somewhere else.
Maybanks called supposed new evidence a red herring, as the evidence presented at trial shows Martinko was killed in her car. Additionally, Maybanks argued it was hard to believe such evidence wasn’t known to law enforcement for 40 years and that the witnesses, including Martinko’s parents, would not have known about the information.
He said the defense’s argument “fails to follow the logic that somehow, given those circumstances, that a couple of missing music books would have been a bombshell that would have changed the outcome of this case.”
Judge Hoover-Grinde agreed, and found there had not been a miscarriage of justice and that evidence supports the jury’s verdict.
“He stole 39 years and many more from a sweet, smart, talented girl who never got her chance at college, a career, marriage, children and by now even grandchildren,” John Stonebraker, brother-in-law of Michelle Martinko, said in a video-recorded victim impact statement played before the court.
“Thanks to the humanity, wisdom and mercy of the people of Iowa, Mr. Burns cannot be put to death for what he did,” Stonebraker said. “We are at peace with that. … Mr. Burns will soon board a state van and be removed from civilized society, excised from all of us like an oozing wound. We are cleansed by his absence ... and healed by the knowledge that he will never walk free again.”
Spies said Burns intends on appealing.
“We believe the justice given to Mr. Burns was misdirected,” Spies told the court. “It’s our hope that the justice system that brings us here today will, in time, bring him back for a new trial uninfected by the errors that we’ve alleged. ... We only hope another day will come where Mr. Burns will receive true justice.”