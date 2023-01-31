HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Authorities said a Dubuque resident was arrested on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated following a crash in Grant County.

Joshua J. Boffeli, 46, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday while walking along U.S. 151 in the area of Maryville Heights and Northview Drive, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

