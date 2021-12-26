Dubuque County supervisor calls out colleague’s comments
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough on Monday accused fellow Supervisor Jay Wickham of a pattern of harassing, insulting and belittling her for years.
The two Democratic supervisors regularly clash during discussions held during meetings of the county board. But McDonough said in a prepared statement during the public comment portion of Monday’s county board meeting that Wickham’s treatment of her has “nothing to do with civil discourse.”
“For the entirety of my three years in office, I have been subjected to harassment in my job as supervisor through insults, belittling comments and personal attacks by a fellow supervisor,” she said in the statement, which did not mention Wickham by name but which specifically indicated that she was not referring to Republican Supervisor Harley Pothoff, the only other member of the three-person board. “It is not accidental or excusable. It is slowly demoralizing and whittles away at one’s confidence. That is the purpose and intended effect. It seeks to assert power and diminish the chosen target.”
Wickham told the Telegraph Herald later on Monday that he was surprised by McDonough’s feelings and by her statement.
“I was surprised, shocked at the unjustified attacks on me,” he said. “I’ve been here my whole life. I’ve been on the board for six years. I’ve worked with many public officials and have good working relationships with them.”
Former Shopko building to be razed for development
A Dubuque property that formerly housed a big-box retailer soon will be leveled to make way for future development.
The former Shopko building, located at 255 John F. Kennedy Road, will be demolished this winter, confirmed Cafaro Co. spokesman Joe Bell.
“We will probably proceed with demolition within the next month,” he said. “It is a very good location, and, from a real estate development standpoint, the land itself is more valuable at this point than the building.”
The structure largely has been vacant since Shopko closed its doors in the summer of 2019. Shopko Optical also operated within that structure and moved out later in the same year.
Cafaro Co., which owns the Shopko property, has explored multiple options for the site in recent years.
Bell said a local company offering professional services likely would construct a new location at the site once the building has been demolished. He emphasized that he cannot provide specifics on the company because a deal has not been finalized.
In addition to welcoming this company to the site, Cafaro Co. anticipates the construction of a second structure within the former footprint of the Shopko building.
Railway merger could spike area train traffic
Railroad tracks cut through the heart of Bellevue, Iowa, practically splitting the city in two.
When a train passes through the small community, motorists wait patiently to cross from one side of the city to the other.
For now, the number of trains that pass through Bellevue each day is manageable. However, a potential merger between two major rail lines could dramatically increase that count, and local officials are concerned about its potential impact.
“Our biggest concern is for the safety of residents,” said Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “We don’t want a situation where the traffic becomes too bottlenecked and emergency crews get stuck on one side of the track.”
Canadian Pacific Railway, which operates rail lines that run through Bellevue, Dubuque and Guttenberg, Iowa, is in the midst of acquiring another major railway, Kansas City Southern, in a deal valued at $31 billion.
The merger still requires approval by the federal Surface Transportation Board, which is reviewing the proposal. A decision is not expected until late next year.
If approved, the merger likely would greatly increase train traffic on the line that runs from Sabula to Marquette in eastern Iowa and through Bellevue, Dubuque and Guttenberg.
1st omicron cases found in Dubuque County
The first cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dubuque County.
County officials reported Wednesday afternoon that new data they received from Iowa Department of Public Health shows that 1.7% of the county’s new cases this month so far have been the omicron variant. The remainder are the delta variant.
A total of 315 new cases in the county were confirmed from Dec. 15 to Wednesday, according to new state data made publicly available, though that data does not include information on variants.
The county had 1,082 new cases confirmed from Dec. 1 to Wednesday, meaning that at least 18 cases of omicron have been confirmed.
After 6 years of RV living, family settles in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Iowa — Candy Sinar opened the door of her family’s recreational vehicle and stepped inside.
Her gaze lingered on the compact kitchen area with its restaurant-style booth. Wooden signs bearing Bible verses and uplifting quotes adorned the walls, and colorful magnets from various U.S. cities covered the refrigerator.
“For six and a half years, this was home,” she said.
“It was very cozy,” added her husband, Paul, with a grin.
Since 2015, the couple and their two children — Emily, now 17, and Tyler, 13 — have lived on the road in their 420-square-foot RV. Originally from Texas, they traversed the country’s highways for years but finally are settling down in a small house in Bellevue after falling in love with the river town.
Dickeyville couple never stopped holding hands
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — They walked through Dickeyville, hands interlocked.
Sometimes, they were destined for church; other times, the post office. They strolled through neighborhoods and made a point to stop at the veterans memorial in the park.
Doris and Bill Wiederholt would say hello to whomever they passed on the street.
“They were the colors of the community,” said their son Bill Wiederholt Jr.
Doris died on Sept. 18 due to COVID-19. She was 82.
Bill, 89, also tested positive for the coronavirus. He died on Oct. 22 of heart disease.
But the cause could be more aptly described, said their daughter, Cindy Thumser.
A life without his Doris left Bill’s heart broken.
“They were just two little peas in a pod,” Cindy said. “They wanted to do everything together.”