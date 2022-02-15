CUBA CITY, Wis. -- A southwest Wisconsin utility has completed a fiber optic project to boost broadband internet speeds.

Cuba City Telephone Co. finished deployment to 1,524 structures, according to a press release.

The release states that the company completed an initial phase, connecting to 884 structures, in 2018. A second phase reaching rural areas surrounding Cuba City included another 640 homes.

The company has announced an additional expansion to Belmont, reaching another 872 homes. Construction on that project is expected begin in the spring.

