Sondra L. Willis
Police said a Dubuque woman purposely set fire to the garage of her residence.
Sondra L. Willis, 41, of 1790 Bristol Drive, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of second-degree arson.
Court documents state that authorities responded at 9:36 p.m. Saturday to the residence for the report of a structure fire and found the garage of the residence severely damaged by fire.
Officers eventually located Willis, one of the residents of the home.
Willis admitted she lit the garage on fire by pouring gas cans across the garage and lighting the fuel with a match, telling police, “I shouldn’t have done that.”
Willis told police she lit the fire so she could “just get away.”
Authorities estimated damage to the garage as approximately $100,000.
