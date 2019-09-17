The Stockon public school board seeks to fill a vacancy.
The seat is open to school district residents that do not live in “Township 28 N Range 4 E (Rush Township), due to statutes that limit the number of members who can serve on the board from a specific township to three,” the district stated in a press release.
Those interested should send a letter of interest and “any relevant credentials” by Sept. 27 to Superintendent Colleen Fox, Stockton CUSD #206, 540 N. Rush St., Stockton, Ill. 61085.
Candidates will be interviewed Oct. 2, with a new member installed on Oct. 21.
For more information, call Fox at 815-947-3391.