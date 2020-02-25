LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Grant County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near Livingston.
Jalen A. Lehman, 17, of Montfort, was driving south on Wisconsin 80 just north of Arthur at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday when he came upon a northbound vehicle traveling in his lane, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Lehman swerved to the right to avoid a collision, but his vehicle was sideswiped by the other vehicle. Lehman’s vehicle traveled over an embankment and came to rest near a fence. Neither Lehman nor his passenger was injured.
The northbound vehicle, described as a white sport utility vehicle, did not stop.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Grant County Crimestoppers at 1-800-789-6600 or the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.