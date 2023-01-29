Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The City of Dubuque seeks lifeguards for the 2023 municipal pool season.
The city only opened one of its two municipal pools last summer due to staffing issues. City officials have said the city will need to hire about 60 lifeguards to open both pools this summer.
A press release states that hired lifeguards will receive free training and certification.
First-year lifeguards will be paid $15 per hour, with returning lifeguards paid $17 per hour. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.
Training consists of virtual and in-person sessions. In-person training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19, March 26 and April 23 at Loras College’s San Jose Swimming Pool, 1815 Cox St.
Lifeguards will receive a two-year certification upon completion of training.
Visit cityofdubuque.org/lifeguarding for more information, including applications.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.