Dubuque Community School Board members will consider awarding contracts to complete an extensive renovation project at Dubuque Senior High School at their next meeting
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, and via Zoom.
The more-than-$30-million project will include auditorium renovations; addition of air-conditioning to parts of the building that do not have it; mechanical, electrical and plumbing enhancements; improvements to fine arts spaces; and a new staircase, wrestling room and physical education space.
District officials last month received bids both for construction and for audiovisual enhancements to the auditorium. Construction bids ranged from $27.1 million to $28.2 million, and auditorium bids ranged from $253,000 to just more than $295,000.
District leaders are recommending contracts be awarded to Tricon Construction Group and Lifeline Audio Video Technologies, both of which submitted the lowest bids for their portion of the project.
Monday’s agenda also includes consideration of the 2021-2022 student fee and facility rental schedules and a donation for outdoor classroom improvements at Sageville Elementary School.