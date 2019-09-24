Platteville Common Council members have directed staff to develop an affordable-housing program, intended to increase the amount of owner-occupied residences.

The city will utilize an expected $180,000 in funding to develop a home renovation program that would provide loans to buyers who purchase pre-1950s homes in need of repair.

Additionally, the city will provide matching grants for people who convert pre-1950s single-family college rental properties back to owner-occupied homes.

Staff will present a proposal to council members at their Oct. 8 meeting and subsequently will submit the plan to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for approval.

