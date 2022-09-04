Dubuque school board advances sale of soccer complex to Court One
The Dubuque Community School Board will move forward with selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site.
Board members on Wednesday voted, 5-2, to proceed with the sale of the soccer complex to Court One LLC following a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
Board Members Tami Ryan, Anderson Sainci, Kate Parks, Lisa Wittman and Nancy Bradley voted in favor of the sale, while Jim Prochaska and Katie Jones cast the dissenting votes.
Court One LLC submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993, submitted the only other bid for the site, at $1,552,000.
“It’s not to undermine the work and the history of (Dubuque Soccer Alliance), but … I’m confident we can figure out how to make something new work,” said Parks, president of the school board. “That change is not going to be easy, but we’re facing some pretty serious changes as a school district if we’re not responsive to the financial realities that are going on.”
Court One LLC proposes to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the soccer fields. The facility would feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million.
During Wednesday’s meeting, multiple board members mentioned the $250,000 difference between the two bids, saying the district is in a difficult financial position due to declining enrollment and state aid increases that have not kept pace with inflation.
Former Dubuque County employee submits $750,000 claim
The high-profile departures of two employees from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office earlier this year have progressed into legal proceedings.
Former Victim Witness Coordinator Ali Newsom has submitted a $750,000 claim against the county for harassment that she said she experienced from former Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, over which she resigned in May.
Meanwhile, Kirkendall is in the midst of a grievance process over his firing, which came after he was put on administrative leave following an internal harassment complaint Newsom made against him.
Newsom’s claim against the county was publicly announced for the first time by County Supervisor Ann McDonough just before the county Board of Supervisors entered a closed executive session to discuss legal matters Monday night.
Kirkendall has denied harassing Newsom and said Monday that he is not the defendant of her claim.
An external investigation found Newsom’s initial complaint to be unsubstantiated. Newsom said when she resigned in May that it was the county’s policies that led to the investigation’s outcome, not the absence of inappropriate behavior by Kirkendall. Newsom and Kirkendall have both said that behavior included having a meeting in which Kirkendall questioned Newsom’s qualifications, against County Attorney C.J. May III’s prohibition, and Kirkendall circulating an email among other assistant county attorneys that included many criticisms of May, including allusions to an inappropriate relationship with Newsom.
After months of delays, Viking cruise to arrive in Dubuque THIS week
After a summer of delays, an international cruise line will make its first Mississippi River voyage — and first Dubuque stop — this week.
Viking Cruises was taking its first cruise down the Mississippi River starting on Saturday, according to a company spokesperson. The sold-out cruise is set to depart that day from St. Paul, Minn., and end its trip on Saturday, Sept. 10, in St. Louis.
The ship is expected to stop in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque.
“We’ve been blessed here in Dubuque as a spot for having these excursion boats,” he said. “I’ve never seen this much excitement for one, actually. It’s a worldwide brand. I think people are very anxious to see it.”
The vessel traveling the Mississippi River is 450 feet long and consists of five decks. It can accommodate 386 guests in 193 rooms, and the crew is made up of 148 people.
East Dubuque fire chief earns statewide honor
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Volunteer firefighting has become a tradition for East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim’s family.
But in a family full of firefighters, Heim now has a notable distinction: The Illinois Fire Chiefs Association has named Heim its volunteer fire chief of the year.
“(You) couldn’t find anyone else more dedicated,” said East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig. “There’s no one who’s worked harder for the honor.”
The award is one of the state’s most prestigious for the fire service, city and state fire officials said, but it wasn’t an honor Heim sought. City and fire department officials assembled and submitted Heim’s application for volunteer chief of the year in secret.
Dubuque school board backs sale of Fulton to Dream Center
Dubuque Community School Board members will move forward with the sale of the former Fulton Elementary School to Dubuque Dream Center at the price that the nonprofit originally offered.
Board members on Friday voted, 7-0, to proceed with the sale for $500,000, following a public hearing that will be scheduled for a later date, as required by state law.
“We talked a lot about the impact the Dream Center has currently with students and what we know they will do with students and families in the future,” said Board Member Anderson Sainci. “The neighborhood will still have a presence of exciting things going on. I think we’re all excited to support the Dream Center and the work they will do.”
The Dubuque nonprofit offers a variety of youth programs that provide mentoring, arts and athletic opportunities, career development and academic assistance. Dream Center officials plan to use the Fulton building as a second operational site, which will allow them to significantly increase the number of students they serve.
Dubuque brewery expands footprint, keeps atmosphere
A Dubuque brewery is ready to spread its unique atmosphere into a larger footprint and offer more ways to enjoy its signature brews.
Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St., recently wrapped up its expansion project and opened its larger space for the first time Wednesday afternoon.
Owner Jay Jubeck opened his craft brewery in 2014 with then-partner Dan Caraway as the first of its kind in Dubuque. From the outset, Jubeck said, it was clear the business needed more room.
“It’s a small space. It’s always been tight,” he said. “We’ve made it work, but there are things we’ve done that make it more of a challenge.”
The expansion more than doubles the footprint in terms of square feet — from 1,000 to around 2,500. It is located in what was most recently The Wolfhound bar, but long before that was The Aragon Tap.
With this new space, Jubeck has planned some new features.
“We’re excited to have more seating capacity and move into a space that allows us to have more beers on tap, more events and music in the future but also keep our same atmosphere,” he said. “The old side space is basically overflow or just another kind of seating area. If we have music in the new space, the old space will be a little more quiet, like it always has been.”
