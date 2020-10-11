Taj Suleyman takes a bite from an apple, holds it up to his computer screen and asks, “Do you want some?”
His pensive, 3-year-old daughter, Fatima, grins and nods, leaning in to mime a bite.
“Does it taste good?” Suleyman asks.
“It tastes really good,” the toddler exclaims.
While such communication has become commonplace in today’s COVID-19 world, it has been Suleyman’s reality since marrying his wife, Zeinab, 37.
Both mother and child live in Lebanon, anxiously awaiting U.S. citizenship to permanently join Suleyman in Dubuque, where he has served as the director of equity for the Dubuque Community School District since 2019. Prior to that, he spent three years as the equity outreach coordinator for the City of Dubuque.
It’s a process that has been drawn out for nearly four years, in which time Suleyman only has been able to visit his family in person three times.
“Thank goodness for virtual meals,” said Suleyman, 38. “You try to make things like dinner as personal as you can, pretending to taste the same things. I have to do it just to keep my sanity.”
Long-distance love affair
Suleyman said he and Zeinab were acquainted long ago before reconnecting in 2014 through social media.
Suleyman, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Lebanon 20 years ago, was studying intercultural relations on the West Coast at the time.
“We weren’t close friends, but I definitely had a crush on her,” he said. “We had very similar backgrounds. I was born and raised in Lebanon, with a Sudanese father and Saudi Arabian mother. Zeinab was born on the Ivory Coast and is half African. When she was 6 or 7, she came to Lebanon, and that’s where she grew up.”
As the couple’s friendship grew, so did a mutual admiration. Eventually, a romance blossomed.
Due to Lebanese policy that imposes tight restrictions on refugees returning to the country, Suleyman and Zeinab wed in Turkey. Soon after, the couple learned they were expecting their first child. During the same time, Suleyman accepted a position with the City of Dubuque and was working to bring Zeinab to the U.S.
Months passed, but all appeared to be on track regarding Zeinab’s citizenship. Still, the wait meant her going through pregnancy and the birth of the couple’s child without Suleyman at her side.
“Taj was in a (Dubuque) Leisure Services meeting about equity and inclusion when his baby girl was born,” said Kelly Larson, director of human rights for the City of Dubuque, who worked closely with Suleyman at the time. “We were the first people to hear him say, ‘I’m a dad.’ It was bittersweet because so many miles separated him from his wife and daughter. It seemed as though by Christmas, we’d be meeting them. Then, what seemed like overnight, everything changed and for no legitimate reason.”
Few answers
In 2018 — after filing the necessary paperwork, completing interviews and background checks and demonstrating that Suleyman could provide for his family — Zeinab was told she would be contacted shortly to be sent her passport and visa.
“We were excited,” Suleyman said. “I was getting everything ready.”
However, when Zeinab went to receive her passport, no information regarding her visa could be found. Initially thought to have been an error, the couple later was told that additional “administrative processing” was needed for their case.
To date, Suleyman said the couple has yet to be provided with any information on what that investigation entails and why the process has continued to be prolonged. He is simply told to “wait.”
Suleyman made a special trip to the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, last year to plead his case.
“I said, ‘Please. I am here. What do I need to do?’ I was asked not to come again if I only was coming for my case,” he said.
Suleyman is working with an immigration attorney. Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, also has reached out on Suleyman’s behalf.
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, State Department officials said visa records are confidential under U.S. law, and therefore, they are unable to discuss specific cases.
“Every prospective traveler to the United States undergoes extensive security screening,” the email stated. “Applicants sometimes require additional assessment to determine whether they are eligible for a visa. The term ‘administrative processing’ may refer to various additional steps that must be taken. The duration of administrative processing will vary based on the individual circumstances of each case.”
Officials added that the State Department continuously is working to refine its visa application, assessment and security screening procedures; however, the department suspended routine visa services worldwide in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 150 people are suing the State Department in hopes of seeing visas pushed to consulates, where they can be approved.
Meanwhile, for those like Suleyman eager to reunite their family, the wait continues, as he checks online each day, hopeful to learn of any updates in his case status.
Much of the time, Suleyman said he is running on very little sleep in order to accommodate the eight-hour time difference between Dubuque and Lebanon to communicate with his family via a virtual medium — if only to split an imaginary apple.
“I understand wanting to take every precaution,” Suleyman said. “I value my U.S. citizenship. But it makes me wonder if every U.S. citizen is treated as I am being treated. How much can I ask? And how many rights do I really have to have my family by my side? It feels helpless when your own child is away from you and you can’t keep her close to protect her.”