According to Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III, county supervisors likely will have to rethink their decision to exclude their own salaries from raise reductions they have budgeted for other elected officials.
At a recent budget work session, supervisors chose to budget for salary increases that were 75% lower than those proposed by members of the Dubuque County Compensation Board.
This was intended to “send a message,” as Supervisor Dave Baker put it, to the compensation board. All three supervisors were unhappy with that board’s recommendation that the supervisors increase Sheriff Joe Kennedy’s salary by 12% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Baker and Supervisor Jay Wickham voted to reduce that to 3%, knowing it would reduce the other elected officials’ raises by the same percentage, dropping them from the proposed 6% to 1.5%.
The board of supervisors’ message, though, could be returned to sender, after review of state code.
As supervisors voted to reduce the raise by three-quarters, they chose to leave their own salary increase at the 2.8% their representatives on the compensation board proposed. During that session, County Auditor Denise Dolan, who will retire at the conclusion of her current term after more than 30 years in office, objected.
She pointed to state code that says supervisors “may adopt a decrease in compensation paid to supervisors” at a different level than as proposed or as changed from the proposed.
“There’s this idea that they can treat themselves differently than everybody else,” said Kristi Harshbarger, legal counsel for the Iowa Association of Counties.
That section of code makes no express allowance for anything other than a decrease to be treated differently than other elected officials.
Harshbarger said the section was added in 2009 and has not really been tested since, however.
“I don’t think we have had any (attorney general) opinion or cases deciding this issue,” she said. “I would defer to their county attorneys.”
May — whose salary also will be affected by the supervisors’ decision — served on the compensation board for years before he was elected.
“I had four sheriffs I served on there,” he said.
May said the supervisors’ first decision was not in keeping with the code.
“If you look at the beginning of that section, there’s an exception that says they can roll back their own,” he said. “But if they are rolling everybody back, they have to roll their own too.”
That would bring the supervisors’ increase to 0.7%, which in their case would earn each of them an additional $361 in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
May said, though, that the supervisors’ move happened in a work session, so there still is time to change it.
Contacted by the Telegraph Herald last week, Supervisor Ann McDonough declined to comment “in deference to (her) colleagues.” However, she said the issue “will come up again.”