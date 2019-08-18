A local nonprofit is taking over administration of Dubuque County’s low-income assistance program, despite differing opinions among county supervisors about how to handle those services.
Supervisors recently voted to pay $30,000 to Resources Unite to oversee the general assistance program — which provides rental, utility and burial assistance to applicants who meet income guidelines — from Sept. 1 to June 30.
The vote passed, 2-1, with Supervisors Jay Wickham and Dave Baker saying they think the switch will improve the program. Supervisor Ann McDonough dissented, however, saying she did not think the decision had been properly vetted.
Under the agreement between Dubuque County and Resources Unite, the Dubuque-based nonprofit will be responsible for completing intakes for people in need and providing assistance using county funds for those who meet income criteria.
Those services had been handled by staff in the county Veterans Affairs office. County residents who did not meet income guidelines or who asked for particularly large sums of money had to appeal their request to the supervisors, however.
Wickham said Veterans Affairs staff do a good job serving veterans, and he believes they should be fully dedicated to that mission.
“I think they’ve also done a fine job with general assistance, but I think there’s other providers in the community that can provide that type of assistance,” he said.
McDonough, however, said other local agencies told her they were concerned about how quickly the agreement was moving forward and that there had not been an opportunity for agencies to submit their own proposals to provide general relief.
“What we have done is pre-selected a vendor to give this contract to,” she said.
Randy Rennison has been the county’s general assistance director and also is executive director of the Veterans Affairs office. He said after the meeting that the Dubuque County Veterans Affairs Commission has had no issues with his staff working on general assistance as long as veterans were being taken care of.
However, he did note that the program is overseen by the supervisors, not members of his commission.
Rennison also noted that Wickham has previously said he would like to see Resources Unite handle general assistance, but Rennison still felt blindsided by the switch.
Rennison said Wickham came to his office in the days ahead of the meeting with a copy of the resolution later approved by supervisors and told him that Rennison’s office would no longer handle the program.
“He pretty much had this locked in before he came to this meeting,” Rennison said.
Wickham did not respond to messages seeking clarification about his interaction with Rennison.
Wickham said during the meeting he has been clear that for some that he wanted to look at giving Resources Unite oversight of the general assistance programs. He also said the issue has come up at prior county meetings.
“This is not anything that’s been done behind a curtain,” he said. “I think I’ve been pretty transparent in my interest in changing this program.”
He said his aim is to improve the general assistance process, and that it is common for the county to give funding to local social services organizations.
“Let’s use some of our private social service agencies, which are outlined here, to help serve our poor and our needy, because that’s what they do well,” Wickham said.
Josh Jasper, director of Resources Unite, said he could not speak to the supervisors’ decision-making process.
However, he said he previously met with the supervisors to talk about possibly managing general assistance. He said then that he would have been fine with them choosing to seek requests for proposals.
Jasper said he believes his organization will be able to serve more people through general assistance services because Resources Unite offers wraparound supports and seeks to understand why people are in a position of need to better help them.
The $30,000 being paid to Resources Unite will be used to hire an additional staff member to help serve more people, Jasper said.
“The big thing for us is everything that we do is about being able to further support individuals in need, and not have it be something that acts as a Band-Aid,” he said.