The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Derek A. Elliff, 40, of 3075 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald A. Welp, 35, of 16971/2
- Rockdale Road, reported a total of $3,000 worth of criminal damage done to two vehicles around 4:49 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
- Nancy M. Cornillie, 69, of Naples, Fla., reported fraud resulting in the theft of $874 between 12:20 p.m. Saturday and 10:42 a.m. Sunday in Dubuque.