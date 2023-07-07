Purple martin gourd houses
Volunteer purple martin “landlord” Ry Meyer removes chicks from replica gourd houses purchased by the Dubuque County Conservation Department at Mud Lake Park — part of regular nest replacement and cleaning — with the help of fellow martin enthusiast Julie Helman.

 Benjamin Fisher

Volunteers in the tri-state area are devoting time and resources to protecting colonies of purple martins during the migratory birds’ summer nesting period before the birds return to South America for the winter.

On Sunday, Ry Meyer lowered two martin “condos” — groups of specially designed plastic imitations of birdhouse gourds — that stand on flagpoles in his backyard north of Dubuque down to ground level. He carefully reached inside, removed each of the chicks and replaced the nesting material before returning the chicks to the gourds and the gourds to the poles.

