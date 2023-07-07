Volunteer purple martin “landlord” Ry Meyer removes chicks from replica gourd houses purchased by the Dubuque County Conservation Department at Mud Lake Park — part of regular nest replacement and cleaning — with the help of fellow martin enthusiast Julie Helman.
Volunteers in the tri-state area are devoting time and resources to protecting colonies of purple martins during the migratory birds’ summer nesting period before the birds return to South America for the winter.
On Sunday, Ry Meyer lowered two martin “condos” — groups of specially designed plastic imitations of birdhouse gourds — that stand on flagpoles in his backyard north of Dubuque down to ground level. He carefully reached inside, removed each of the chicks and replaced the nesting material before returning the chicks to the gourds and the gourds to the poles.
Next, Meyer headed to nearby Mud Lake Park, where he performed the same work at martin condos installed by Dubuque County Conservation.
Purple martins are the continent’s largest member of the swallow family. During the warmer months in the tri-state area, martins swoop and swirl over wetlands and waterways, snatching flying insects — including many considered pests, such as beetles, midges, termites, horseflies and grasshoppers. Because of this, the birds have a long relationship with humans during which the animals have developed a reliance on people.
The pairing dates back centuries, and both parties benefit.
“By the time the colonists arrived in what has become the United States, Native Americans had already trained (martins) to live in gourds because they’re natural pest control for the maize and squash crops,” Meyer said.
Since that time, martins have experienced widespread habitat destruction as commercial agriculture and urban populations spread. In the 2019 study “Resisting Extinction: Purple Martins, Death, and the Future,” researchers said Cherokee, Choctaw and Chickasaw nations — and African Americans in the southern states — were known to keep gourds as homes for the birds. The study said almost no martins in the eastern United States nest in homes that aren’t made for them by humans.
The martin houses have become more advanced due to the introduction of invasive competitor birds such as European starlings and house sparrows. Regular upkeep by humans, such as Meyer, is necessary for the birds’ survival, primarily due to those predators and invasive parasites.
“(Sparrows) peck eggs (and) they kick babies out,” Meyer said. “They’re just ferocious competitors. They’re the thugs of the animal world.”
The level of care required can discourage martin “landlords” when they first start out, according to Julie Helman, of Elizabeth, Ill., who is learning from Meyer how to care for the birds.
“(My husband) Steve built a beautiful martin house, but for 10 years we had nothing,” she said. “It was great because he’s a great woodworker, but it isn’t what they wanted.”
Dubuque County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Kaytlan Moeller said the department’s efforts to provide shelter for the birds had been unfruitful until they got the help of Meyer and another Mud Lake-area volunteer.
“They were very difficult to clean and have access to and just never had much success,” she said of previous martin houses. “We were super excited to bring our natural resource forward and foster new volunteers. Once we installed the new houses, they’ve been having great results.”
Meyer counted 54 martin chicks at the Mud Lake Park bird houses Sunday and 53 at his own.
Moeller said the department is planning a martin-banding project with Loras College to track the local nesting population and might build more condos at other parks on the Mississippi River.