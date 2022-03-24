A drug dealer arrested in Dubuque was sentenced this week to nearly 22 years in federal prison.
Terrance L. Golden, 45, of Dane County, Wis., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 21 years, 10 months in prison. A jury previously found him guilty of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Golden was arrested by Dubuque police after a traffic stop on the night of Oct. 1, 2020, on charges of possession and delivery of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree fraudulent practice, possession of marijuana, providing false identification information and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as an out-of-state warrant.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states that "Golden matched the description of an individual who was reported to be selling narcotics at a nearby gas station" and that "he was found in possession of approximately 23 baggies of cocaine base and $1,867 in cash."
He initially lied to police about his name.
"A search of his shared hotel room revealed items used to package and sell narcotics and a stolen, loaded, 9-mm firearm hidden inside the bathroom ceiling tile," the release states.
The state-level charges were dismissed as the federal case was pursued.