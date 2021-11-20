MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A major road reconstruction project in Maquoketa is approaching a milestone as the construction season concludes for the year.
The first phase of the Platt Street project is “90% completed,” according to city Public Works Director Frank Ellenz.
The $13.2 million project kicked off this spring. It is bringing new sidewalks, paving and water and sewer infrastructure, as well as underground fiber optic cable, to Platt Street from U.S. 61 to Iowa 62.
Work on the west half of the street, from U.S. 61 to Main Street, should largely be finished by next week, with the remainder of the project to be tackled in 2022.
Erin Rogers is superintendent of Tschiggfrie Excavating in Dubuque, which is handling the project. He said paving of the west half of the road was completed Wednesday, and crews were laying temporary road striping on Thursday and Friday.
Final work on driveway approaches and sidewalks on the south side of the street should be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 24, Rogers said, but those on the north side will have to wait until spring.
“The sidewalks on the north side of the road on that west half of the project won’t be finished before winter,” Rogers said. “We’re running out of days where we can pour (concrete) with the cold weather.”
Ellenz and Rogers said drivers should not have to contend with any detours or closures on Platt Street during the winter months.
“The whole goal is to open the roadway on Nov. 24, right before the holidays,” Rogers said. “We’ll probably still be working on stuff on the shoulder, but everything will be at the curb — nothing that’ll be impeding traffic.”
In early April, crews will begin reconstruction work on the east half of Platt Street. Rogers said the process will be almost identical to this summer’s work on the west half, with one exception.
The west half of Platt Street included a stretch of about four blocks from U.S. 62 to Vermont Street where total reconstruction was not necessary. Instead, only a new blacktop overlay was installed, with spot improvements to sanitary sewer and water infrastructure.
For the east half of the project, the entire stretch of roadway will undergo a total reconstruction, as was necessary from Vermont to Main streets on the west half. That includes water and sewer infrastructure, curb and gutter work, sidewalks and paving.
The city is funding the project through a combination of state and federal grants, low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and city funds, according to Ellenz.
He said he is pleased with the progress of the work thus far.
“I think it went excellently,” he said. “The contractors and all the subcontractors did an awesome job.”