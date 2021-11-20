MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Dubuque man was killed in a crash Thursday night just outside of Maquoketa.
Daniel J. Thoma, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Thoma was northbound on U.S. 61 just south of Maquoketa at about 11:05 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle left the roadway.
“Thoma’s vehicle became airborne and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top in the southbound lane of U.S. 61,” the release states.
Thoma was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, authorities reported.
A second crash occurred just after midnight Friday as law enforcement worked at the scene of the first wreck.
Law enforcement “had a vehicle with emergency lights activated and blocking ... (fast) lane of northbound traffic,” a crash report states. Officers were on foot on the east shoulder of the road looking for evidence from the prior crash.
A vehicle driven by Zachary S. Lucas, 30, of North Liberty, was northbound on U.S. 61 and decelerated abruptly upon approaching the scene. A vehicle driven by Thomas R. Marshall, 26, of Maquoketa, was following too closely and struck the rear of Lucas’s vehicle, the report states.
Lucas’s vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene, while Marshall’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed, the crash report states. No injuries were reported.