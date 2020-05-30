Dubuque County Library District will reopen its branches in Asbury, Epworth, Farley and Holy Cross on Monday, June 1.
The Asbury, Epworth and Farley branches will open under reduced hours to allow for more frequent cleaning, according to a press release.
Weekday hours at the Asbury branch will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Hours at the Epworth branch will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Hours on other days during the week will be unchanged, according to the release.
Farley branch hours will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Fridays.
Saturday hours for all locations will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All other hours remain the same, according to the district.
Library staff will wear masks and gloves, and all visitors are asked to wear their own as well. Patrons who do not have a mask will be provided one to wear.
The number of patrons allowed into a library at one time and the amount of time spent in the library will be limited. Library users will be limited to one hour to conduct their library business.
In Asbury, 10 library patrons will be allowed at one time; six at the Epworth and Farley branches; and two at Holy Cross.
The number of chairs and computers available for use also will be reduced to allow for social distancing.
Curbside pickup will remain available at all locations by appointment.
For more information, visit www.dubcolib.org, call 563-582-0008 or email library@dubcolib.org.