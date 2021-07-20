CUBA CITY, Wis. — Authorities said a Grant County man was arrested Saturday for his fourth offense of operating while intoxicated when he was found passed out in his vehicle.
Blake Gardner, 31, of Cuba City, was arrested on charges of fourth-offense OWI and possession of a narcotic drug, both felonies, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that a deputy was dispatched to West Parker Street in Cuba City after the sheriff’s department received a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel.
“The mailbox was open, and all of Gardner’s mail was strewn in his lap,” the release stated. “It appeared Gardner had gone unconscious while gathering his mail.”
The deputy woke him up and “evidence of drug use was present,” leading to his arrest, the release states.