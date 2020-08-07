Celebrate Guttenberg
Today and Saturday, Ingleside Park Gazebo, retail shops and South Marina parking lot.
A Guttenberg Chamber of Commerce fish fry will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Ingleside Park gazebo. The event features live music from 6 to 8 p.m.
A youth fishing tournament will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. at the South Marina parking lot.
Saturday also features sidewalk sales at local retailers.
Fourth Annual Victory BBQ Competition
Saturday, downtown, Dyersville, Iowa
Taking place from noon to 10 p.m. The Victory BBQ Competition will take place during the Dyersville Chamber's Downtown Friday(Now Saturday) Nights. There will be live music, children's activities, barbecue, Get Up & Move 5K and Kids Color Dash, silent auction and more. Visit: https://www.dyersville.org/
Trek + Bonfire Hosted by Hoof It
Saturday, Hoof It, 616 S. Devils Ladder Road, Galena
Participants can enjoy an early evening walk and a bonfire under the stars. S’mores provided. Visitors can order pizza delivery or pack a cooler and use the on-site grill. Bring your own beverages. Nature, stars in the sky and fire provided.