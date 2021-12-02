DODGEVILLE, Wis. – Authorities said two Dubuque residents face multiple charges after fleeing officers who attempted to stop their vehicle in southwest Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Diya M. Luckett, 21, and Deandre P. Davis, 31, were arrested at about 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in a business parking lot on Compassion Way in Dodgeville, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
Luckett was arrested on charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon. She was taken to Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and later released after posting bond. Davis was arrested on charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer, as well as warrants out of Illinois and from the U.S. Marshals Service. Davis remains jailed in Iowa County.
The release states that a sergeant with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department spotted Davis’ vehicle speeding on U.S. 151 between two Dodgeville exits. The vehicle then fled, exiting the highway and heading toward Dodgeville, when authorities tried to pull it over.
The vehicle was located a short time later in the business parking lot.
“The vehicle’s occupants failed to comply with orders to exit the vehicle and were assisted in doing so by law enforcement,” according to the release.