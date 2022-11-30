A Dubuque hospital is the first hospital in Iowa to be recognized for readiness to provide emergency care for children in a new program that will soon be expanded across the state.

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center served as the pilot hospital for the state’s new Iowa Pediatric Emergency Assessment and Care (IPEAC) Recognition Program, designed by the Iowa Health and Human Services Emergency Medical Services for Children program.

