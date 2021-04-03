CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members have approved a tax incentive agreement with a manufacturing business that plans to invest $2.5 million to open a new manufacturing facility.
Council members this week unanimously approved a tax-increment financing rebate agreement with Centro Inc. Meanwhile, company officials are preparing to open their new site in just a few months.
Under the agreement with the city, Centro could receive up to about $244,500 in tax benefits over 10 years. Centro will receive back a portion of the increased property taxes it would have incurred as a result of making improvements to the site. The business also is receiving state incentives for the project.
Centro Inc. officials expect to close on the existing building at 145 Industrial St. in May, said Nick Hansen, the business’ chief financial officer. He said he hopes the new facility will be up and running by June.
“We are very fortunate to have very high demand in many of our primary industries right now,” he said. “We were looking for an additional capacity, and Cascade is really a great fit for Centro. It kind of goes back to our roots of manufacturing in small, agricultural communities.”
Centro Inc. is based in North Liberty, Iowa, but has facilities worldwide. The business manufactures and designs plastic parts for companies in the agriculture, lawn and garden and construction industries.
The company is planning to invest $2.5 million to purchase and prepare the new facility, Hansen said. The site will initially employ about 15 workers, but over time officials will look to expand to about 24 employees. The facility also could potentially be expanded in the future.
“I certainly think with the land that we purchased — it’s about nine acres — it’s set up for expansion in the future,” Hansen said. “Our existing customers have really strong demand. We are constantly looking to bring on new customers. I think having that extra capacity with that location will just allow us to continue to grow.”
Cascade Mayor Greg Staner said the new business will further the city’s growth.
“Any time we can have the opportunity to bring any type of business to the city of Cascade and bring employment to Cascade, it is very essential to what we are trying to do,” he said.
Brad Ludwig, president of the Cascade Economic Development Corp., said he looks forward to seeing the positive impacts Centro will have locally.
“We are very excited about Centro being a part of the Cascade community,” he said. “Centro is an established company with a history of being a good community player. They will create job opportunities and provide career growth opportunities, which will help Cascade continue to grow.”