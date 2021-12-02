Carnegie-Stout Public Library hosts its annual tree-lighting ceremony this weekend.

The event will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the second-floor rotunda of the library, 360 W. 11th St.

The event includes singing by the Dubuque Senior High School Madrigal Performers. The 18-foot Christmas tree is decorated with a Victorian-era theme.

Children can enter a drawing to light the tree.

Tags

Recommended for you