MCGREGOR, Iowa -- Authorities report that an estimated 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater entered the Mississippi River today from McGregor's wastewater treatment plant.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports that city staff found the issue this morning.
"The city’s wastewater operator said the discharge probably began early this morning when a valve plugged with rags," according to a DNR press release.
It estimated that 10,000 gallons of wastewater flowed through the yard "of a nearby summer home" before entering the river on the south side of town. The issue was corrected by 8 a.m.
The DNR urges people to keep children and pets away from the area for the next 48 hours.