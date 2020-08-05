A series of virtual sessions on agricultural resilience will be held beginning Monday, Aug. 10.

The 60-minute sessions are hosted by COVID Recovery Iowa and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, according to a press release.

Sessions will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays with the following presenters:

The schedule of speakers includes:

  • Aug. 10, Pat McGonegle, CEO, Iowa Pork Producers
  • Aug. 17, Dr. Larry Tranel, ISU Extension Dairy Specialist
  • Aug. 24, Norlan Hinke, ISU Extension Farm Finance Specialist
  • Aug. 31, Kristine Tidgren, ISU Extension Center for Ag Law and Taxation
  • Sept. 7, Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension Farm Management Specialist
  • Sept. 14, Steve Johnson, ISU Extension Farm Management Specialist
  • Sept. 21, David Baker, Beginning Farmer Center director
  • Sept. 28, Madelyn Schultz, ISU Extension Women in Ag program manager

Register at extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/farm-ranch-wellbeing

