A series of virtual sessions on agricultural resilience will be held beginning Monday, Aug. 10.
The 60-minute sessions are hosted by COVID Recovery Iowa and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, according to a press release.
Sessions will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays with the following presenters:
- Aug. 10, Pat McGonegle, CEO, Iowa Pork Producers
- Aug. 17, Dr. Larry Tranel, ISU Extension Dairy Specialist
- Aug. 24, Norlan Hinke, ISU Extension Farm Finance Specialist
- Aug. 31, Kristine Tidgren, ISU Extension Center for Ag Law and Taxation
- Sept. 7, Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension Farm Management Specialist
- Sept. 14, Steve Johnson, ISU Extension Farm Management Specialist
- Sept. 21, David Baker, Beginning Farmer Center director
- Sept. 28, Madelyn Schultz, ISU Extension Women in Ag program manager