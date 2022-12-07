BELLEVUE, Iowa — As the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train rolled down the tracks in Bellevue on Tuesday evening, a cacophony of shouts and cheers rose from the crowd that had gathered.
Excited kids turned to parents, tugging at their sleeves and pointing emphatically, as equally enthralled adults pulled out their phones to take videos and pictures to send to friends and family.
“The moon is out, and the weather is so nice,” said Michelle Abernathy, who attended the event with her sister Nicole. “It’s such a nice opportunity for the community to come out and do something together.”
The two sisters were among thousands of people who watched as the decorated Holiday Train pulled up and the doors of a car opened to reveal a band on a stage for a 30-minute holiday show.
The locomotive included 14 cars in total, all decorated top to bottom in festive lights that created winking elves and laughing Santas. There also were blinking Christmas trees and several flashing candy canes.
Canadian Pacific launched the Holiday Train program in 1999 as an initiative to help local food banks across the U.S. and Canada. Attendees at each stop are asked to bring monetary donations or nonperishable food items for participating pantries to give to local families.
Tuesday’s stop collected donations for Bellevue Bread Basket, which distributes food monthly to families in need. Coordinator Chuck Ernst said whenever the train stops in Bellevue, it’s one of the organization’s biggest donation events of the year.
On Tuesday evening, Ernst helped accept canned foods and other non-perishable items, which were piled into the increasingly full back of a white pickup. Attendees also could make monetary donations.
“We want people to walk away with happiness in their heart for helping those in need,” Ernst said.
Stacy Driscoll, of Spragueville, attended the event with her grandkids. The family attended the event the last time the train stopped in Bellevue in 2018 and has been looking forward to its return ever since.
The holiday train has been a virtual event the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Tuesday marked the first holiday train visit for Driscoll’s two youngest grandchildren, Leo, 3, and Amelia, 2.
“We were actually really excited to have it come back this year and get back that little bit of normal,” Driscoll said.
Older sister Nea, 6, had been to the event before and was given the honor this year of turning in the donations for the Bread Basket. Driscoll said the family used it as an opportunity to teach her about giving to families who are less fortunate.
“I like it because you get to hear people sing,” Nea said of the event overall.
The Holiday Train also made a stop in Dubuque on Tuesday to collect donations for Dubuque Food Pantry.
The train also will make a stop today from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. in Guttenberg, on the east side of the Schiller Street railway crossing. More information about that stop is available online at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.
