FENNIMORE, Wis. -- Fennimore police said an intoxicated driver stopped Thursday night in the city has six previous convictions for impaired driving -- three of them tied to incidents in which people were injured.
Daniel Carden, 53, of McGregor, Iowa, faces a charge of felony operating while intoxicated, according to a press release from the Fennimore Police Department.
Police reported that officers received a complaint of an erratic driver at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They located Carden at the wheel of "the offending vehicle" and stopped him.
"Records indicate Mr. Carden has six prior convictions for impaired-driving offenses and three convictions for operating while intoxicated causing injury," the release states. "FPD would like to thank the alert driver who reported the erratic driving. It is possible their willingness to report their concerns prevented an accident and saved a life."