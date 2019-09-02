MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities said a “male subject” was injured when a round bale fell on him Saturday morning near Mineral Point.
The incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Rock Branch Road, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
It does not provide a name or age for the injured person.
The release states that the Mineral Point Rescue Squad and UW Health Med-Flight responded to the scene and that the subject was airlifted for treatment of his injuries, but no details about his condition were provided.
A county dispatcher did not have additional information Sunday. Mineral Point Rescue Squad did not immediately return a call seeking additional information.