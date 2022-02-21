FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District officials seek input on the calendar for next school year.
District families can review the options and provide feedback at https://bit.ly/3s0873I. School board members are expected to vote on next year’s calendar during their meeting on March 14.
During the recent school board meeting, district Director of Curriculum and Assessment Kelly Simon discussed options.
She asked the board to consider a two-hour early dismissal every Friday for staff professional development. Those two-hour sessions would be broken down into an hour to discuss and work on goals planned by the district, with an additional hour used for professional learning communities and collaboration.
“This time is vital to the continued growth and improvement of our staff to ensure we provide the best possible education to our students,” states the district website. “Early release days offer professional development requirements that teachers and staff need in order to meet the needs of their students.”
Simon’s proposal also calls for adding five minutes to the end of each school day in every district attendance center. In addition, three or four days for professional development at the start of the school year would remain, while all other professional development days would be eliminated.
“We understand having to find alternative after-school care or transportation during early release days may not be an ideal situation for parents,” the district stated on its website. “Knowing this concern, we are investigating options with potential child care providers. We cannot guarantee any options at this time; we will continue to communicate on this topic.”
Board members saw two calendar options, both of which include the two-hour early dismissal on Fridays.
One option had no spring break but a typical break around Easter. The last day for students would be May 26, and for staff, it would be May 30.
Under the second option, the district would have a spring break from March 13 to 17, with the last day for students and staff on May 30.
The proposed calendars will be posted on the webpage with a feedback form to help determine which calendar will be presented for board approval at the meeting on Monday, March 14.