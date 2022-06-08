Tuesday’s primary election locked in Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, and Jennifer Smith, of Dubuque, as the Republican Party nominees for two eastern Iowa House of Representatives seats for the 2022 general election.
BRADLEY-HEIN
Bradley’s primary showdown with another local incumbent, Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, of Monticello, was among the most-high-profile races on local ballots.
Bradley garnered 1,612 votes, or 55%, to Hein’s 1,298 votes, or 45%.
“I had a lot of people behind me, a lot of people helping me,” Bradley said. “I thank God up above for helping me, too. It was a hard-fought race. I’m just thankful that I won.”
Hein did not respond to requests for comment after the results were received Tuesday night.
Due to redistricting, the homes of both men landed in the new House District 66, which covers all of Jones County and most of Jackson County, other than the southwest corner and the city of Maquoketa.
Bradley, a dentist who is in his first term in the House, took an aggressive stance early as a hardline anti-abortion candidate, highlighting times that Hein voted against most of his party on the issue. Hein has said while he believes that life begins at conception, the government should not dictate whether women bring a pregnancy to term.
Hein, a farmer in his sixth term in the House, pointed to his experience. During his tenure, he chaired the House Environmental Protection and Agriculture committees before moving to the role of the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee — in charge of all things tax-related — in 2019.
Bradley countered with his experience as president of Iowa Dental Association and his service on the Iowa Dental Board for nine years each — “writing bills and getting bills killed.” He is vice chair of the House Human Resources Committee and also serves on the Economic Growth, Natural Resources and Transportation committees.
No other candidates have announced bids for the seat. County parties have until Aug. 19 to fill a vacancy in a state race for the 2022 election.
SMITH-PARKER
In another contested Republican primary, Jennifer Smith topped retired factory worker Gregory Parker, of Dubuque, collecting 764 votes to Parker’s 521.
Smith, a Loras College economics professor who previously ran for the Iowa Senate seat representing Dubuque, moves on to the general election for House District 72. The district will contain the western and northernmost parts of Dubuque and rural communities due north to the Dubuque County line.
“I’m resonating with the idea of Iowans being responsible for their own decisions and not needing government overreach, and that parents are the ones responsible for their children’s education,” Smith said.
Parker said his run had been a learning experience.
“I enjoyed hearing from everyone knocking doors and wish the best for District 72 and Jennifer,” he said.
Smith will face Democratic Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, of Dubuque, in November after he was unopposed for his party’s nomination Tuesday.
