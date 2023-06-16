Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque park and campground will be open for campers starting today.
City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department announced on Thursday that Miller Riverview Park and Campground will open today for camping, according to a press release.
The release notes that staff members have been working “diligently” to open the park following recent flooding.
“Campers are asked to keep in mind that current campground conditions are dusty due to the recent dry weather and bare soil area from flooding damage,” the release states.
Miller Riverview Park and Campground will be open until Oct. 22, weather permitting. Reservations for the campground can be made at cityofdubuque.org/millerriverview.
