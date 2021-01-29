A Dubuque man now faces a federal charge after authorities reported finding $20,000 worth of heroin and $6,000 worth of cocaine, along with psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, in his residence.
Marshall L. Mosby, 39, is charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to federal court documents.
He previously was charged at the state level with three counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges have been dismissed due to the federal case.
State court documents reported that members of the Dubuque Police Department and Dubuque Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Mosby’s residence on Oct. 12.
While searching the residence, officers found 125.9 grams of heroin, 59.5 grams of cocaine, 66.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 11.3 grams of marijuana, documents state. Some of the heroin was packaged into 15 individual baggies.
Mosby told authorities that he personally uses marijuana and ecstasy and that he has sold heroin for about a month and a half and cocaine for about four months, the documents state.