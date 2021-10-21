Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKADER, Iowa — A Clayton County hospital warns that a current scam is attempting to collect Social Security numbers from patients.
MercyOne Elkader Medical Center states in a social-media post that callers claiming to be from the hospital’s business office are asking for the numbers.
The post states that the hospital does not call patients directly to ask for their Social Security numbers over the phone.
