Culver's Restaurants co-founder to speak at Belmont event

BELMONT, Wis. — Craig Culver, the co-founder and retired CEO of Culver’s Restaurants, will provide the keynote address at the 20th-anniversary celebration of Community Leadership Alliance of Southwest Wisconsin.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Belmont Convention Center, 103 W. Mound View Ave.

Dinner is at 6 p.m., with the program at 7.

The program’s goal is to build alliances to unify communities throughout the region, according to a press release.

The cost is $25.

Online registration is available until Sunday, Sept. 15, at https://bit.ly/2lNV3z3.

