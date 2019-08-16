Police said a Dubuque woman faces a felony charge for illegally entering a home and, along with a companion, assaulting two people inside the residence.
Larissa K. Greer, 21, of 633 Chestnut St., was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant charging first-degree burglary and driving while her license was barred. The former charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison upon conviction.
Police said Greer accompanied Bryant N. Terrell, 35, also of 633 Chestnut St., to 2586 Central Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Terrell’s ex-girlfriend Lacey M. Hammel, 32, of 2555 Jackson St., was babysitting at the residence.
Terrell, Greer and a woman who police have not yet identified illegally entered the home via an unlocked door, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich. Terrell and Hammel started to argue, and Terrell and Greer then assaulted Hammel and Gregory D. Tye, 26, of 110 E. 15th St., who also was at the Central Avenue residence.
Hammel and Tye sustained minor injuries, Messerich said. He said an arrest warrant has been issued for Terrell.